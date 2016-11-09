BRIEF-Indluplace sees currently-owned properties deliver 2017 div growth of 5.5-6.5 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indluplace Properties Ltd :

* Abridged Consolidated Audited Annual Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2016

* Dividend of 92.61 cents per share up 10.5 pct on pre-listing forecast

* Investment property growth of 40 pct

* Under 7 pct geared portfolio

* Revenue, excluding straight line rental income, has increased from R157.8 million at Sept. 30, 2015 to R349.0 million at Sept. 30, 2016

* Projects that portfolio of properties currently owned will deliver dividend growth of 5.5 pct - 6.5 pct for 2017 year