8 months ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Dipula Income Fund full-year net asset value rises 12 pct (Nov 9)
November 9, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Dipula Income Fund full-year net asset value rises 12 pct (Nov 9)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say "million" instead of "billion" in bullet 5 after company corrects its statement)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dipula Income Fund Ltd :

* Reviewed provisional condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended Aug. 31. 2016

* Increase in FY revenue up 46 pct to R1.1 billion

* FY net asset value up 12 pct to R10.46 per share

* FY property portfolio value increased up 27 pct to R7.1 billion

* FY distributable earnings up 15.8 pct to R384.6 million

* A-Share distribution up 5 pct to 96.47414 cents per share

* B-Share distribution up 11.5 pct to 89.49361 cents per share

* Combined distribution for year up 8 pct to 185.96775 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

