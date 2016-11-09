BRIEF-Valneva 9M EBITDA swings to profit of 3.5 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* 9M total revenues and grants grew to 70.7 million euros in first nine months of 2016 (versus. 60.7 million euros in same period of 2015)

* 9M EBITDA of 3.5 million euros in first nine months of 2016 (versus. an EBITDA loss of 4.3 million euros in same period of 2015)

* Expects to launch a second clinical program in 2017 from its promising pre-clinical portfolio which includes vaccine candidates against chikungunya and zika

* Confirms it will initiate a phase I clinical trial of its lyme borreliosis vaccine candidate before end of 2016

* Narrows its revenue guidance to upper end of previously communicated range and now expects FY 2016 IFRS revenues to reach between 95 and 100 million euros

* Expects FY 2016 product sales of between 75 and 80 million euros and a gross margin on product sales higher than 50 pct

* Expects EBITDA profit of 1-5 million euros in FY 2016 compared to its previous guidance of less than 5 million euros of EBITDA loss

* Positive operating cash flow of 8.0 million euros in first nine months of 2016 brought cash position to 40.3 million euros as of september 30, 2016 (versus. 37.3 million euros as of September 30, 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)