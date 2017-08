Nov 9 (Reuters) - Keyyo Sa :

* Q3 revenue 6.3 million euros ($7.10 million) versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Impact of sale of call shops on 2016 current operating income will be neutral Source text: bit.ly/2flFHtX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)