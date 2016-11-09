FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Federal Bank CEO says move to demonetize 500, 1000 rupee notes a seminal move
November 9, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Federal Bank CEO says move to demonetize 500, 1000 rupee notes a seminal move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd

* Federal Bank CEO says "move to demonetize 500 and 1000 rupee notes is indeed a seminal move" Source text - Comments on Demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 & Rs. 500 notes by the Govt. of India by Mr. Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank The move to demonetize the 500 and 1000 rupee notes is indeed a seminal move. Near term volatilities not withstanding, this audacious and forward looking move will bring great stability and transparency to the way business is conducted in the country. Further company coverage:

