Nov 9 (Reuters) - ABC Data SA :

* Q3 revenue 1.09 billion zlotys ($282.7 million) versus 1.02 billion zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit 2.9 million zlotys versus 5.0 million zlotys year ago

* Says Q3 net profit lower due to higher operating costs and lower gross profit from sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8561 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)