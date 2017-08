Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cnp Assurances :

* 9-month EBIT 1,878 million euros ($2.08 billion), up 6.5 pct (14.0 pct like-for-like)

* 9-month attributable net profit for period 886 million euros, up 1.3 pct (7.0 pct like-for-like)