10 months ago
BRIEF-Euronext Q3 net profit falls by 20.2 pct to 38.1 million euros
November 9, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Euronext Q3 net profit falls by 20.2 pct to 38.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Q3 revenue down 15.2 pct to 112.8 million euros ($126.35 million)

* Revenue was impacted by lower trading volumes (cash average trading volumes decreased by 29.4 pct)

* Facing challenging market environment in Q3, both in listing and trading, due to uncertainty lingering on after Brexit referendum

* Seasonally low levels of volume in cash and derivatives markets were further negatively impacted in July and August

* Q3 net profit down by 20.2 pct, to 38.1 million euros

* Anticipates revenue for full year to fall by a mid-single digit percentage compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
