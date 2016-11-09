FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Matas Q2 EBITA down at DKK 97.5 mln; outlook adjusted downwards
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 9, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Matas Q2 EBITA down at DKK 97.5 mln; outlook adjusted downwards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Q2 2016/17 revenue 771.6 million Danish crowns ($116.18 million) versus 783.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 2016/17 EBITA 97.5 million crowns versus 123.0 million crowns year ago

* Like-For-Like revenue in 2016/17 is expected to grow by 0-2 pct (previously 1-3 pct)

* EBITA margin in 2016/17 is expected to be around 16 pct (previously slightly below 17 pct)

* Investment (capex) in 2016/17, excluding acquisitions of stores, is expected to be at level of 90 million - 100 million crowns (unchanged) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6417 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.