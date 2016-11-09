FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Synthomer maintains full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Synthomer Plc :

* Positive performance and full year 2016 guidance maintained

* Europe and North America has continued to trade well, in line with our expectations and consistent with positive trends experienced through h1 2016

* Q3 reported volumes in Europe and North America were in line with last year whilst reported unit margins for quarter were ahead of Q3 2015 and Q2 2016

* Asia and rest of world has continued to trade in line with our expectations

* Outlook in 2017 also remains consistent with our previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

