BRIEF-Synthomer maintains full-year forecast

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Synthomer Plc :

* Positive performance and full year 2016 guidance maintained

* Europe and North America has continued to trade well, in line with our expectations and consistent with positive trends experienced through h1 2016

* Q3 reported volumes in Europe and North America were in line with last year whilst reported unit margins for quarter were ahead of Q3 2015 and Q2 2016

* Asia and rest of world has continued to trade in line with our expectations

* Outlook in 2017 also remains consistent with our previous expectations