FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phoenix says 97.65 per cent of new shares have been subscribed
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Phoenix says 97.65 per cent of new shares have been subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* It had received valid acceptances in respect of 141,322,809 new shares representing 97.65 per cent of the new shares offered pursuant to its rights issue announced on 28 September 2016 to part finance the proposed acquisition of Abbey Life

* Dealings in the new shares, fully paid, will commence on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities from 8.00 a.m. today, 9 November 2016

* HSBC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Morgan Stanley (the “Global Coordinators”) shall use reasonable endeavours to procure, by no later than 4.30 p.m. on 10 November 2016, subscribers for all of the remaining 3,404,473 new shares not validly accepted (representing approximately 2.35 per cent. of the New Shares), failing which the Global Coordinators and Commerzbank and Natixis have agreed to subscribe for, on a several basis, any remaining new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.