10 months ago
BRIEF-Novae Group says Q3 gross written premium up 15.8 pct
November 9, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Novae Group says Q3 gross written premium up 15.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc :

* Trading update for the period ended Sept. 30 2016

* Gross written premium increased by 15.8 pct to 717.4 mln stg (Q3 2015: 619.5 mln stg) for the period ended Sept 30

* Rates on renewal business reduced by 3.2 pct across whole account for the period ended Sept. 30

* Strong investment return for first nine months of 2016: 3.0 pct (Q3 2015: 0.1 pct) for the period ended Sept. 30

* Continued prevalence of large individual and catastrophe loss events impacting contribution from underwriting in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
