10 months ago
BRIEF-Playtech says gaming unit performing strongly so far in H2
#Casinos & Gaming
November 9, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech says gaming unit performing strongly so far in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc :

* In H2 2016 to date, gaming division has seen continued strong growth in underlying daily average revenues

* Reported revenue growth in same period has been impacted by recent significant weakening of sterling and other currencies against euro

* Financials division has seen very positive signs of improvement in first time depositors and active customers in H2 2016 although overall performance has been impacted by low market volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

