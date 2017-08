BRIEF-Insr Insurance Q3 net loss widens to NOK 60.5 million

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Insr Insurance Group ASA (formerly Vardia Insurance Group) :

* Q3 gross premiums written 134.6 million Norwegian crowns ($16.5 million) versus 168.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net loss 60.5 million crowns versus loss 12.9 million crowns year ago

* Says Q4 2016 earnings will be materially impacted by non-recurring restructuring costs

* Says effect of pricing actions will be gradually more visible throughout 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1780 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)