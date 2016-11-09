BRIEF-The main shareholders issue a loan commitment

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* The main shareholders issue a loan commitment

* Main shareholders of bactiguard have issued a loan commitment of up to 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.6 million)

* Is simultaneously working on ensuring a long-term financing solution

* Loan from main shareholders matures on June 30, 2018

* Loan from main shareholders will be without collateral and otherwise on commercial terms corresponding with those that will apply to bank loan of 100 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.9295 Swedish crowns)