10 months ago
BRIEF-Lupin Sept-qtr consol profit up about 58 pct
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
November 9, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lupin Sept-qtr consol profit up about 58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol profit 6.62 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol profit was 7.16 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 42.91 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 4.20 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 33.30 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed as consol net profit from a company press release at the NSE Source text: bit.ly/2feGD5G Further company coverage:

