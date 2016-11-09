FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BlackRock says health care stocks to benefit from likely reduced regulation under Trump
November 9, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock says health care stocks to benefit from likely reduced regulation under Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc :

* U.S. treasuries may initially benefit, but long-term bonds could be pressured if markets perceive Trump's policies to widen budget deficit

* BlackRock says in post-election bulletin it expects steeper yield curves, health care stocks outperforming due to likely reduced regulation under Trump

* BlackRock says in post-election note that emerging market assets could sell off in short run due to reliance on trade, investor sentiment

* In terms of emerging market assets, "Mexico looking vulnerable due to dependence on exports to U.S." Source text - (bit.ly/2eTwd8m) Further company coverage:

