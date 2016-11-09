GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump win leaves dollar, stocks, Mexican peso reeling
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit re-run
Nov 9 BlackRock Inc :
* U.S. treasuries may initially benefit, but long-term bonds could be pressured if markets perceive Trump's policies to widen budget deficit
* BlackRock says in post-election bulletin it expects steeper yield curves, health care stocks outperforming due to likely reduced regulation under Trump
* BlackRock says in post-election note that emerging market assets could sell off in short run due to reliance on trade, investor sentiment
* In terms of emerging market assets, "Mexico looking vulnerable due to dependence on exports to U.S." Source text - (bit.ly/2eTwd8m) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 9 Shares in European banks fell on Wednesday after Donald Trump's election victory, reflecting fears of difficulties in raising capital and uncertainty over U.S. legal cases hanging over Deutsche Bank and other regional lenders.
BERLIN, Nov 9 Telefonica Deutschland's chief executive called for a debate about data privacy in Germany and said he was looking into ways to monetise customer data.