Nov 9 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Yes Bank clarifies on news item "3.2 million debit cards compromised; SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Yes Bank and Axis worst hit"

* Yes Bank Ltd says co undertaken a comprehensive review of its ATMs; found no evidence of breach or compromise on co's ATMs

* Yes Bank Ltd says forensic investigation currently underway Source text - (bit.ly/2fxG70P) Further company coverage: