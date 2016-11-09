FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Agasti Holding Q3 EBIT turns to profit of NOK 0.1 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agasti Holding Q3 EBIT turns to profit of NOK 0.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue (IFRS) 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($439,110) versus 0.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT (IFRS) 0.1 million crowns versus loss 2.1 million crowns year ago

* In October Intelco requested co holds EGM to resolve inter alia election of new board, amendment of co's name, and reversal of previous resolutions regarding liquidation and de-listing

* Proposals are first steps of possible process where co acquires shares in Hiddn Security AS, provider of hardware-based encryption solutions

* In event EGM resolves to turn down proposals to reverse liquidation and de-listing, board will call for another EGM to finalize liquidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1984 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.