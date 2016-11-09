FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Arrow Global Q3 total revenue up 37 percent
November 9, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Arrow Global Q3 total revenue up 37 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc

* Total revenue for period increased to £164.4 million, up 37.0% compared to same period last year.

* Adjusted ebitda increased 55.5% to £161.5 million and underlying net income increased 23.7% to £29.1 million.

* Following successful integration of our vesting finance business, asset management revenues increased to £31.0 million (2015: £9.2 million).

* In q3 we achieved a material improvement in our funding, refinancing our £220 million bond with a coupon reduction of 2.75%.

* During period, we saw good opportunities to invest and increased organic portfolio loan acquisitions for year to £119.3 million, of which 51% were in mainland europe.

* As part of these activities we incurred pre- tax, non-recurring finance costs of £18.0 million, of which £8.7 million is cash. Group's overall cost of debt is now just 5%.

* INcome from asset management up 236.6% to £31.0 million, leading to an increase in adjusted ebitda up 55.5% to £161.5 million (q3 2015: £103.9 million)

* ProFit attributable to shareholders of £11.5 million (q3 2015: £20.4 million), including £17.6 million net non-recurring costs

* Interim dividend of 2.7p per share (h1 2015: 1.7p) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
