10 months ago
BRIEF-Sparekassen Sjaelland q3 net profit rises to DKK 53.0 mln
November 9, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sparekassen Sjaelland q3 net profit rises to DKK 53.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sparekassen Sjaelland :

* Q3 net interest and fees income 232.2 million Danish crowns ($35 million) versus 237.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 53.0 million crowns versus 26.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 25.6 million crowns versus 25.4 million crowns year ago

* FY profit after tax specified to be at top of upward revision announced in H1, provided unchanged price adjustments Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6532 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
