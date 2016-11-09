BRIEF-Sparekassen Sjaelland q3 net profit rises to DKK 53.0 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sparekassen Sjaelland :

* Q3 net interest and fees income 232.2 million Danish crowns ($35 million) versus 237.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net profit 53.0 million crowns versus 26.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 25.6 million crowns versus 25.4 million crowns year ago

* FY profit after tax specified to be at top of upward revision announced in H1, provided unchanged price adjustments Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6532 Danish crowns)