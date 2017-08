Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Is in negotiations with other owners in Verd Boligkreditt regarding partial transfer of Sparebanken Vest's shares in Verd Boligkreditt

* Owns 40 PCT of Verd Boligkreditt

* Says possible sale of bank's shares will provide marginal result and capital effects for bank Source text for Eikon:

