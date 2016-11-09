FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sygnis 9-mth net loss shrinks to 2.14 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 9, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sygnis 9-mth net loss shrinks to 2.14 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Revenues for first nine months 2016 amounted to 976,000 euros ($1.09 million), an increase of more than 300 percent compared to 307,000 euros for same period in 2015

* Net loss for first nine months of 2016 was 2.14 million euros, a 22 percent decrease compared to prior year period (2.779 million euros)

* Forecasts revenues for 2016 between 1.7 million euros and 2.0 million euros, with strong upside potential in 2017

* Management board forecasts that 2016 net loss will be significantly lower than 2015

* Management board expects company to have sufficient funds to cover operating expenses until company achieves break even, which is expected to be achieved during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.