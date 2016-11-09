FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Canara Bank CEO says withdrawal of high denomination notes a bold decision in curbing parallel economy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canara Bank CEO says withdrawal of high denomination notes a bold decision in curbing parallel economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canara Bank Ltd

* Canara Bank Ltd CEO says withdrawal of "high denomination notes is a bold decision in curbing parallel economy"

* Canara Bank Ltd CEO says co setting up additional cash counters at all branches for dealing with additional cash transactions expected Source text - Mumbai: It is a welcome move on the part of Govt. of India to withdraw the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs.1000 from circulation. Withdrawal of such high denomination notes is a bold decision in curbing the parallel economy. This is a historical initiative for attacking the multiple perils of fake currency circulation, terrorist financing and illegal wealth accumulation. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.