Nov 9 (Reuters) - Societe Arabe International De Banque Sae

* Q3 net profit $14 million versus $7.9 million year ago

* Q3 net interest income $48.2 million versus $35.3 million year ago

* As at Sept 30 capital adequacy ratio 12 percent versus 12.3 percent as at Dec 31, 2015 Source: (bit.ly/2fC6Pb0)