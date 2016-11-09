BRIEF-State Bank of India chairman says co will strive to restock ATMs at earliest

Nov 9 (Reuters) - State Bank of India

* State Bank of India chairman says "we will strive to restock ATMs at earliest and make them operational"

* State Bank of India chairman says government has given enough exemptions to ensure urgent needs are met Source text - Comment: - "We have just now been advised of the Govt move to demonetise current series of Rs 1000 and Rs 500. We have handled demonetisation earlier and will do so again. Tomorrow Banks will remain closed in order to withdraw these notes from counters and ATMs." Further company coverage: