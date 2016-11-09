FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of India says all branches will extend business hours till 6 pm on Nov 10
November 9, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of India says all branches will extend business hours till 6 pm on Nov 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India :

* All branches will remain open on Nov 10 with extended business hours upto 6 pm

* All ATMs across country will become operational from 11th November and customers can withdraw upto INR 2000 per card per day

* Exchange counters are also being set up at branches from 10th November, 2016

* There is no ceiling on deposit of specified bank notes of 1000 rupees and 500 rupees in customer's account with bank

* Bank has sufficient notes of 100 rupee denomination to be dispensed through ATMs & branches

* Specified bank notes can be deposited in account without ceiling upto 30th December, 2016 with bank Source text: [SBI has made arrangements to ensure maximum convenience to the public. All branches will remain open tomorrow with extended business hours upto 6 pm. The customers can withdraw max upto Rs.10,000/- during the day. All the ATMs across the Country will become operational from 11th November and customers can withdraw upto Rs. 2000 per card per day. The above transactions are subject to an aggregate limit of Rs. 20,000/- per week. Exchange counters are also being set up at branches from 10th November, 2016 where Specified Bank Notes of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 denominations can be exchanged upto a maximum of Rs.4000/-. Identity document and an exchange slip duly filled in will be required. There is no ceiling on deposit of the Specified Bank Notes of Rs.1000 and Rs.500 in the customer's account with the Bank. As of now, Bank has sufficient notes of Rs.100/- denomination to be dispensed through ATMs & Branches. There is no need for any panic as Specified Bank Notes can be deposited in the account without ceiling upto 30th December, 2016 with the Bank.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
