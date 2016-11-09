FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says audit committee of board of Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued financials should be restated
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says audit committee of board of Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued financials should be restated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners LP

* Stonemor Partners - On Nov 8, audit committee of board of Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued financials should be restated

* Stonemor Partners -In addition, net losses for three months ended March 31, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by about $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively

* Stonemor Partners -Net losses for three months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by about $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively

* Stonemor Partners -Management concluded there were material weaknesses in co's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2015

* Stonemor Partners-As result of correction, net losses expected to be decreased by abt $1 million and $1.9 million in years ended Dec 31,2015,2014,respectively Source text: [bit.ly/2fm5jqh] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.