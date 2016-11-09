BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says audit committee of board of Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued financials should be restated

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stonemor Partners LP

* Stonemor Partners - On Nov 8, audit committee of board of Stonemor GP LLC concluded that some of co's previously issued financials should be restated

* Stonemor Partners -In addition, net losses for three months ended March 31, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by about $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively

* Stonemor Partners -Net losses for three months ended June 30, 2016 and 2015 expected to be decreased by about $0.4 million and $0.2 million, respectively

* Stonemor Partners -Management concluded there were material weaknesses in co's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2015

* Stonemor Partners-As result of correction, net losses expected to be decreased by abt $1 million and $1.9 million in years ended Dec 31,2015,2014,respectively