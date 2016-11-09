FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Infinity Pharma to evaluate Opdivo with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors
November 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Infinity Pharma to evaluate Opdivo with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and infinity pharmaceuticals announce clinical collaboration to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with IPI-549 in advanced solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - evaluation of IPI-549 as a monotherapy continuing, with combination portion of phase 1 study expected to begin this fall

* Bristol-Myers Squibb says study to evaluate potential of ipi-549 plus Opdivo to target immune-suppressive cells in tumor microenvironment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
