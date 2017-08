Nov 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG :

* Says October passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 3.6 percent

* Says October load factor down 0.7 percent points to 80.7 percent

* Says October freight/post up 4.8 percent

* Pricing environment clearly negative (excluding. currency) Source text - bit.ly/2fCkpJw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)