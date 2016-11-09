BRIEF-China Evergrande says further acquired 161.9 mln Vanke A shares

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* From 16 August to 9 November, company, through it subsidiaries, has further acquired on market an aggregate of 161.9 million Vanke A shares

* Company has approved this acquisition by written approval of Xin Xin, a shareholder holding approximately 68.46% of issued share capital of company

* "Aggregate consideration for acquisition and previous acquisitions is approximately RMB18.77 billion

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition of Vanke A shares is approximately RMB4.2 billion

* Consideration was settled through internal resources of company