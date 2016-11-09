FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Erickson incorporated files chapter 11
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Erickson incorporated files chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Erickson Inc

* Erickson incorporated files chapter 11

* Erickson says expects to file a consensual plan of reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies within first 50 days of bankruptcy case

* Erickson says company seeking approval of $180 million in debtor-in-possession financing

* Erickson says during chapter 11 process, will operate in ordinary course of business

* Erickson says co and certain of its units filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code in United States Bankruptcy Court

* Anticipates will reduce its total indebtedness and allow it to exit bankruptcy with a "stronger" balance sheet in early 2017

* Erickson says creditor support agreement is expected to result in approximately $60 million in new financing from a group of noteholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

