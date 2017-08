Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Media on Trump victory- to have implications on many issues that touch its business from regulation to taxation- conf call

* Tribune Media on Trump victory- "we have nothing definitive, no definitive decisions based on yesterday" - conf call

* Tribune media says Trump effect has extended into Q4, now expects to garner around $161 million in gross political ad revenue this year - conf call Further company coverage: