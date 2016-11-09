FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Softline: capital decrease and capital increase by means of debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Softline AG :

* Capital decrease and capital increase by means of a debt swap

* In first step, basic capital is to be reduced by 4.00 euros to 10,298,080.00 euros

* In a second step, the company's capital is to be reduced to 1.03 million euros by means of consolidation of shares

* Consolidation in a ratio of 10:1

* Capital reduction is intended to adjust reported balance sheet loss as of Dec. 31, 2015 of 14,655,757.36 euros

* Further, capital will be increased by 726,185.00 euros to 1,755,993.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
