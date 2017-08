Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB :

* Says Phase I-study has been successfully carried out

* Results show that all objectives were met

* C21 was well tolerated and safe in high doses

* Says can now continue development of C21 to future drug

* Intensifies discussions with potential partners for next stages in development