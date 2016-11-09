BRIEF-Leyou Technologies Holdings entered into a cancellation agreement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* Company and transferors entered into a cancellation agreement

* Reference is made to announcement of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited dated 10 march 2016

* Agreement would not have any material adverse impact on existing business, operation and financial position of group

* Transferors shall return rmb48 million to transferee

* Group does not expect to record any profit or loss in connection with disposal of equity interests pursuant to cancellation