10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Trump policies would be negative for U.S. public finances
November 9, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Trump policies would be negative for U.S. public finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* Says "Donald Trump's victory in U.S. presidential election does not have near-term implications for U.S.'s 'AAA'/Stable sovereign rating"

* Says medium-term impact of president-elect Trump's economic, fiscal policies would be negative for U.S. sovereign creditworthiness if implemented in full

* Says "election of a polarizing figure like Trump may put institutional relationships under strain, although his victory will give him significant political capital" Source: bit.ly/2fmgQ97

