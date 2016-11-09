FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-Q
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-Q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Ligand says reviewing amount of net operating loss carryforwards recorded as a result of certain acquisitions accounted for in 2009 and 2010

* Ligand says amount of DTA recorded in connection with release of valuation allowance could be reduced by at least 10% of $217 million DTA booked in Q3 2015

* Ligand says 2015 GAAP net income and EPS, which would be impacted by reduction in DTA, are not available at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

