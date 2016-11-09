BRIEF-RGP hires Michael Carberry as managing director, Carolinas
* RGP hires Michael Carberry as managing director, carolinas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Ligand says reviewing amount of net operating loss carryforwards recorded as a result of certain acquisitions accounted for in 2009 and 2010
* Ligand says amount of DTA recorded in connection with release of valuation allowance could be reduced by at least 10% of $217 million DTA booked in Q3 2015
* Ligand says 2015 GAAP net income and EPS, which would be impacted by reduction in DTA, are not available at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RGP hires Michael Carberry as managing director, carolinas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xoma reports third quarter 2016 achievements and financial results
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 Mexico's peso remained under pressure on Wednesday morning, weakening past 20 pesos per dollar after Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential election win, but local authorities held off announcing any immediate mitigating economic measures.