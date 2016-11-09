FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SeSa unit buys majority stakes in NTT, Dynamics Fashion Group and Porini Technologies
November 9, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SeSa unit buys majority stakes in NTT, Dynamics Fashion Group and Porini Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - SeSa SpA :

* Unit Var Group acquires majority of capital of NTT (renamed Var Prime), Dynamics Fashion Group and Porini Technologies

* Buys 51 percent of the capital of NTT Srl

* Begins the process to incorporate within December 2016 the company Dynamics Fashion Group Srl, already 51 percent owned by Var Prime

* Signs a binding agreement to acquire by the end of November 2016, through Var Prime, the whole capital of Porini Technologies Srl

* Following the agreements, Var Group with a total investment between 1.1 million euros ($1.20 million) and 1.5 million euros will constitute a pole of Cloud services on Microsoft Dymanics platform for SME and Enterprise segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

