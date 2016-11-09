BRIEF-GM announces initiatives to align production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
Nov 9 Array Biopharma Inc :
* new results from the pivotal phase 3 COLUMBUS trial of binimetinib plus encorafenib treatment in BRAF-mutant melanoma patients
* study met main goal, with combination of bini/enco significantly improving pfs compared with vemurafenib, a braf inhibitor, alone
* combination of bini/enco was generally well-tolerated and reported adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Nov 9 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Wednesday pared some of Tuesday's gains, pressured by the drop in wholesale beef values that could hurt cash prices by Friday, said traders.
SAO PAULO, Nov 9 Profitability metrics at Grupo BTG Pactual SA will likely rise in coming quarters as Latin America's largest independent investment bank deploys excess capital into core activities, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Wednesday.