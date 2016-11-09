Nov 9 Array Biopharma Inc :

* new results from the pivotal phase 3 COLUMBUS trial of binimetinib plus encorafenib treatment in BRAF-mutant melanoma patients

* study met main goal, with combination of bini/enco significantly improving pfs compared with vemurafenib, a braf inhibitor, alone

* combination of bini/enco was generally well-tolerated and reported adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: