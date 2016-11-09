FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office 9-mth consolidated net profit up at 51.6 mln euros
November 9, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-DO Deutsche Office 9-mth consolidated net profit up at 51.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Rental revenues amounted in 9m/2016 to 81.3 million euros ($88.93 million) and were almost at same level as in first three quarters of previous year (80.4 million euros)

* Consolidated net profit increased from 40.7 million euros in 9m/2015 to 51.6 million euros in 9m/2016

* 9-month operating result ('funds from operations': FFO) increased from 39.1 million euros in 9m/2015 by 7.1 million euros to 46.2 million euros in reporting period

* Expects company to achieve rental revenues of 103 million euros and an FFO of slightly below 60 million euros for 2016 financial year Source text - bit.ly/2ekMfvM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

