(Corrects net profit in Nov. 9 brief after company issues official correction)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ege Endustri :

* Q3 net profit of 22.0 million lira ($6.75 million) versus 34.2 million lira year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.2597 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)