10 months ago
BRIEF-GM announces initiatives to align production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-GM announces initiatives to align production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co :

* GM statement on production announcement

* Announced initiatives to strengthen and align its production output at key U.S. manufacturing operations

* Plans to align production output with demand for cars built at Lordstown, Ohio, and Lansing Grand River, Michigan, assembly plants

* Plans include investing more than $900 million in 3 facilities- Toledo transmission operations, Lansing Grand River, Bedford casting operations

* GM will suspend third shift of production at Lordstown & Lansing Grand River facilities in the first quarter of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ffjm3C) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
