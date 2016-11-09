FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geox 9-month net sales rise by 4.3 pct to EUR 739.3 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Geox 9-month net sales rise by 4.3 pct to EUR 739.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Geox SpA :

* 9 month 2016 consolidated net sales increased by 4.3 percent to 739.3 million euros ($809.09 million) (up 4.7 percent at constant forex)

* "Geox has closed the first nine months of 2016 with a 4.3 percent increase in turnover, thanks to the excellent performance of the wholesale channel, up 11.3 percent, and online sales, which grew by more than 30 percent" - chairman Mario Moretti Polegato Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

