10 months ago
November 9, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Safilo Group Q3 EBITDA rises to EUR 18.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Q3 net sales 288.0 million euros ($315.16 million) versus 284.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 18.8 million euros versus 14.7 million euros a year ago

* Board approves the reorganization of Safilo's corporate structure into: Safilo Group SpA, the holding company, Safilo SpA, the strategic company, and Safilo Industrial Srl, newly created and wholly controlled by Safilo, which will be the Italian manufacturing company Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

