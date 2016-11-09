BRIEF-Safilo Group Q3 EBITDA rises to EUR 18.8 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* Q3 net sales 288.0 million euros ($315.16 million) versus 284.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 18.8 million euros versus 14.7 million euros a year ago

* Board approves the reorganization of Safilo's corporate structure into: Safilo Group SpA, the holding company, Safilo SpA, the strategic company, and Safilo Industrial Srl, newly created and wholly controlled by Safilo, which will be the Italian manufacturing company