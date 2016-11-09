BRIEF-Virgin America reports Oct load factor 84.4 pct, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
Nov 9 Mdc Partners Inc :
* Has reached an agreement in principle to resolve ongoing investigation by securities and exchange commission
* Would pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to SEC to resolve all potential claims by sec against company
* There will be no restatement of any of company's previously-filed financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Mexican-exposed, renewable energy stocks under pressure
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.