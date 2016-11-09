FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Drillisch AG increases EBITDA forecast for FY 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Drillisch AG :

* Service revenue for first nine months of 2016 rises over previous year by eur91.0 million to eur404.4 million

* Gross profit rises by eur26.3 million to eur205.7 million for first nine months of 2016

* Confirm EBITDA forecast for the year 2016 as a whole, an increase in ebitda to between eur115 million and eur120 million

* Expect a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40% to between eur160 million and eur170 million for fiscal year 2017

* MVNO subscriber numbers rise within 12 months by 689,000

* In the first nine months of fiscal year 2016, revenues increased in total by eur67.0 million to eur522.1 million

* Subscriber base rose by 689,000 subscribers to 3.138 million subscribers in first nine months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

