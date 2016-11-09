FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Renault says complies with regulations on diesel
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 9, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Renault says complies with regulations on diesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Renault statement

* Acknowledges decision to communicate dgccrf's conclusions to the public prosecutor on "diesel" matter

*

* Renault reasserts its determination to enforce its rights to defend company's corporate interest, as well as its employees and shareholders.

*

* Renault says complies with French and European regulations

* Renault vehicles are all and have always been homologated in accordance with the laws and regulations. They are compliant with the applicable standards.

* Renault reminds that in March 2016 it submitted to the panel of the independent technical commission a complete nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission reduction plan for its Euro6b diesel vehicles in customer use, which has been deemed transparent, satisfactory and credible. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

